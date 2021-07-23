Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Decline

Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s ( HTH Quick Quote HTH - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings from continuing operations of $1.21 per share easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. Also, the bottom line reflects a 12% rise from the prior-year quarter’s $1.08.
Results benefited from fall in expenses, partly offset by the decline in revenues. Nonetheless, deposits balance improved during the second quarter. Provision benefit and improving capital ratios also acted as tailwinds.
Net income applicable to common stockholders was $99.1 million, down 22.9% from the $128.5 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues Fall, Expenses Decline
Net revenues came in at $447.8 million, declining 21.8% year over year. In addition, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $503.4 million.
Net interest income climbed 3.2% from the year-ago quarter to $107.9 million. Yet, net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) was 2.63%, contracting 18 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.
Non-interest income was $339.9 million, down 27.4% from the prior-year quarter. This fall resulted from the decrease in net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income, declining mortgage loan origination fees and other income.
Non-interest expenses shrunk 7.3% from the year-ago quarter to $343.4 million. This drop was due to a decrease in employees' compensation and benefits costs, and decline in the net occupancy and equipment cost.
Credit Quality Improves
Provisions for credit losses were a benefit of $28.7 million against the provision of $66 million seen in the prior-year quarter. Further, as of Jun 30, 2021, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.51%, down 6 bps from the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet Position
As of Jun 30, 2021, Hilltop Holdings’ cash and due from banks were $1.37 billion, down 12.3% from the previous quarter. Net loans held for investment were $7.53 billion, down 1.8% from the prior-quarter end.
However, total deposits were $11.73 billion, marginally upward from the prior quarter. Total shareholders’ equity was $2.5 billion, up 2% sequentially.
Profitability Decline, Capital Ratios Improve
Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 2.29%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 3.30%. Also, return on average equity was 16.42%, down from the year-earlier quarter’s 23.32%.
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 20.22% as of Jun 30, 2021, up from 18.46% witnessed in the corresponding period of 2020. Additionally, total capital ratio was 23.48%, reflecting a rise from the year-ago period’s 21.82%.
Share Repurchase Update
During the second quarter, the company repurchased 1,240,843 shares at an average price of $35.85 per share.
Our Take
Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, pressure on margins, due to near-zero interest rates, is a concern as it might hurt the top line in the near term.
Hilltop Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
Zions Bancorporation's (ZION) second-quarter 2021 net earnings per share of $2.08 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The bottom line marked a significant improvement from the 34 cents earned in the year-ago quarter. BOK Financial's (BOKF) earnings per share of $2.40 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter's 92 cents. First Horizon National (FHN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43. The figure also compared favorably with the year-earlier quarter's earnings of $0.20 per share.
Hilltop Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote
Performance of Other Banks
Zions Bancorporation’s (ZION - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 net earnings per share of $2.08 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The bottom line marked a significant improvement from the 34 cents earned in the year-ago quarter.
BOK Financial’s (BOKF - Free Report) earnings per share of $2.40 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s 92 cents.
First Horizon National (FHN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43. The figure also compared favorably with the year-earlier quarter's earnings of $0.20 per share.