UBER's Freight Division to Acquire Transplace in $2.25B Deal
Uber Technologies’ (UBER - Free Report) subsidiary, Uber Freight, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire logistics company Transplace for approximately $2.25 billion. Being EBITDA profitable, Transplace is expected to generate more than $100 million in the current year. The deal consists of up to $750 million in Uber’s shares and the remainder in cash.
Uber expects the transaction to accelerate the Freight unit’s path to profitability, by helping the segment breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis by 2022-end. According to a presentation, Uber is expected to generate sustained positive adjusted EBITDA across all its segment following the completion of the transaction, later this year or in the first half of 2022. The company also expects to realize net run-rate synergies of more than $40 million for 12-24 months, post closure of the acquisition.
The Transplace acquisition will help Uber expand its customer base by widening its presence in Mexico. Together, the two companies will enhance supply chains, provide operational resilience and reduce transportation costs.
With Uber’s core ride-hailing business under pressure due to low ride volumes amid the pandemic, the company has been expanding its delivery operations to capitalize on the surge in online order volumes from homebound customers. Last December, it undertook a major acquisition, buying food delivery company, Postmates, for $2.65 billion. The acquisition has widened Uber’s presence in Los Angeles and the American Southwest, where Postmates had a strong base. This year, it purchased alcohol delivery startup, Drizly Inc. for $1.1 billion.
Uber’s latest move to acquire Transplace is inline with its expansion initiatives aimed at widening its revenue base to offset the effects of the pandemic-led downturn in its Mobility operations. While the past few acquisitions were focused on expanding the Delivery segment, this time the company is looking to bolster its Freight operations. Freight revenues, which climbed 51% year over year to $301 million in the first quarter of 2021, contributed 10.4% to Uber’s top line.
