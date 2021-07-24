We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021, before market open on Jul 28.
Let us see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Why a Likely Positive Surprise
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Tilray this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Tilray is +14.47%.
Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Factors at Play
Tilray is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company.
In May 2021, the company completed its previously announced business combination with Aphria. Each Aphria shareholder received 0.8381 of a Tilray share for each Aphria common share held on Apr 30, 2021. The combined company is now one of the leading cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods companies, with the largest global geographic footprint in the industry.
This will be the first quarter of reporting post the merger. Tilray has a strong consumer packaged goods presence in the United States. The combination with Aphria has strengthened its infrastructure with the addition of SweetWater, a leading cannabis lifestyle branded craft brewer. Performance in the quarter under review has likely got a boost with the incremental contribution.
In June 2021, Tilray announced the launch of a new medical cannabis brand, Symbios. Tilray also announced new high-potency, medical cannabis topicals under the Aphria brand designed to target inflammatory joint disease by regulating tissue inflammation when applied topically to the skin.
Revenues have likely shown a recovery as COVID-related lockdowns eased in Canada and Germany.
The new company expects to generate approximately $81 million of annual pre-tax cost synergies within eighteen months and plans to achieve cost synergies in the key areas of cultivation and production, cannabis and product purchasing, sales and marketing, and corporate expenses. Further updates on the same are awaited with the results.
Share Price Performance
Tilray’s stock has surged 61.5% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 10.1%.
