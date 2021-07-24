We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Signet (SIG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.23, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 15.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.01%.
SIG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 238.94% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SIG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note SIG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.81, which means SIG is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
