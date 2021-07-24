We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SilverBow Resources (SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.62, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 21.15% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.
SBOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2021. On that day, SBOW is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 134.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63 million, up 153.52% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $273 million, which would represent changes of -61.48% and +53.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBOW should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher. SBOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SBOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.57.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.