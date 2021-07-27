Cerner (CERN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Cerner Corporation ( CERN Quick Quote CERN - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 30, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7%. Further, it beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 1.9%. Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 76 cents, suggesting an improvement of 20.6% from the year-ago quarter. The same for revenues stands at $1.44 billion, indicating growth of 8% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
Cerner continues to benefit from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter results.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is projected to grow around 20% in the second quarter. Per management, the company’s capability to offset the impact of lower revenues due to the pandemic and lost earnings from divested businesses on account of its cost optimization initiatives to date have been contributing to EPS growth.
In April 2021, Cerner completed the acquisition of Kantar Health — a division of Kantar Group — that will enable its Learning Health Network client group to engage with life sciences for funded research studies in a more direct manner. With this buyout, the company intends to control data to boost safety, efficiency and efficacy of clinical research throughout life sciences, pharmaceuticals and health care. It expects this buyout to contribute $40 million per quarter, around $125 million of incremental revenues in 2021.
In December 2020, the company announced that it is leveraging on its deal with Xealth to enable health systems to provide new centralized digital ordering and monitoring to clients. The partnership will help health systems to select, manage and deploy digital tools and applications, while providing clinicians access to remote monitoring and better engagement with patients. Also, in the same month, Cerner made an investment in Elligo Health Research that will enable the former to ink a commercial agreement to extend the data and tools available in the Cerner Learning Health Network. These deals are likely to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter performance. Moreover, the company witnessed gross margin expansion in the first quarter driven by the improved revenue mix owing to lower outsourcing, third-party services and reimbursed travel. The trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter. Here’s What the Quantitative Model Suggests
Per our proven model, a combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see below. Earnings ESP: Cerner has an Earnings ESP of +0.48%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. Other Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some other medical stocks worth considering as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
HillRom Holdings, Inc. ( HRC Quick Quote HRC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. DaVita Inc. ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Avanos Medical, Inc. ( AVNS Quick Quote AVNS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Image: Bigstock
Cerner (CERN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Cerner Corporation (CERN - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 30, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7%. Further, it beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 1.9%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 76 cents, suggesting an improvement of 20.6% from the year-ago quarter. The same for revenues stands at $1.44 billion, indicating growth of 8% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
Cerner continues to benefit from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter results.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is projected to grow around 20% in the second quarter. Per management, the company’s capability to offset the impact of lower revenues due to the pandemic and lost earnings from divested businesses on account of its cost optimization initiatives to date have been contributing to EPS growth.
Cerner Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Cerner Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cerner Corporation Quote
In April 2021, Cerner completed the acquisition of Kantar Health — a division of Kantar Group — that will enable its Learning Health Network client group to engage with life sciences for funded research studies in a more direct manner. With this buyout, the company intends to control data to boost safety, efficiency and efficacy of clinical research throughout life sciences, pharmaceuticals and health care. It expects this buyout to contribute $40 million per quarter, around $125 million of incremental revenues in 2021.
In December 2020, the company announced that it is leveraging on its deal with Xealth to enable health systems to provide new centralized digital ordering and monitoring to clients. The partnership will help health systems to select, manage and deploy digital tools and applications, while providing clinicians access to remote monitoring and better engagement with patients.
Also, in the same month, Cerner made an investment in Elligo Health Research that will enable the former to ink a commercial agreement to extend the data and tools available in the Cerner Learning Health Network.
These deals are likely to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter performance.
Moreover, the company witnessed gross margin expansion in the first quarter driven by the improved revenue mix owing to lower outsourcing, third-party services and reimbursed travel. The trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter.
Here’s What the Quantitative Model Suggests
Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Cerner has an Earnings ESP of +0.48%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some other medical stocks worth considering as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
HillRom Holdings, Inc. (HRC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3.