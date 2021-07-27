Pinterest (PINS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Pinterest ( PINS Quick Quote PINS - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has remained steady at 13 cents per share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $560.73 million, indicating an increase of 105.78% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 336.21%. Factors to Consider
Pinterest’s launch of Idea Pins feature in the second quarter is expected to have boosted user engagement. This multi-page video format enables all the creators across the United States, the U.K., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland to engage with video and explore content directly on Pinterest.
With the help of product tagging within Idea Pins, Pinterest is aiming to help the creators to form shoppable content. The company also introduced its Content Claiming Portal in the to-be-reported quarter as a new tool that enables creators to claim their content and decide if and how it appears on Pinterest. In first-quarter 2021, global monthly active users (MAUs) increased 30% year over year to 478 million. Users who began engaging in Pinterest during COVID-19 continued to have high levels of engagement even after shelter-in-place restrictions were eased. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well. For the second quarter, the company expects global MAUs to grow in the mid-teens. The U.S. MAUs are estimated to be flat on a year-over-year basis, boosting the top line, which is expected to increase 105%. On Apr 21, Pinterest announced that it is expanding its existing partnership with Shopify ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) to 27 new countries. Now, more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants around the world will be able to bring their products to Pinterest easily and turn them into shoppable Product Pins that are discoverable across the platform. The company also announced further expansion of the shopping features to Canada, Australia France and Germany, which is expected to have propelled user engagement in the to-be-reported quarter. This feature would enable the users to purchase items right from Pins, on boards, from search as well as from the inspirations they find using Lens camera search. Shopping spotlights showcasing expert recommendations as well as trends is going to inspire Pinners further. On the seller side, Pinterest has extended its Verified Merchant Program to Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the U.K., and its shop tab on profiles and product tagging have been rolled out in Australia, Canada, France and Germany. This is expected to have increased advertisers on the platform, thus driving average revenue per user in the to-be-reported quarter. The company also joined forces with American Express ( AXP Quick Quote AXP - Free Report) to introduce “The Comeback Edit” on The Pinterest Shop that would feature more than 20 merchants selling items targeting the Pinterest users entering the new-stage of post-pandemic life. These developments are likely to be positively reflected in the upcoming results. What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. Pinterest has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Stock to Consider
Here are a company you may want to consider, as our model shows that it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming release:
Carrier Global Corporation ( CARR Quick Quote CARR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
Pinterest (PINS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has remained steady at 13 cents per share over the past 30 days.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $560.73 million, indicating an increase of 105.78% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 336.21%.
Pinterest, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Pinterest, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pinterest, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider
Pinterest’s launch of Idea Pins feature in the second quarter is expected to have boosted user engagement. This multi-page video format enables all the creators across the United States, the U.K., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland to engage with video and explore content directly on Pinterest.
With the help of product tagging within Idea Pins, Pinterest is aiming to help the creators to form shoppable content.
The company also introduced its Content Claiming Portal in the to-be-reported quarter as a new tool that enables creators to claim their content and decide if and how it appears on Pinterest.
In first-quarter 2021, global monthly active users (MAUs) increased 30% year over year to 478 million. Users who began engaging in Pinterest during COVID-19 continued to have high levels of engagement even after shelter-in-place restrictions were eased. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.
For the second quarter, the company expects global MAUs to grow in the mid-teens. The U.S. MAUs are estimated to be flat on a year-over-year basis, boosting the top line, which is expected to increase 105%. On Apr 21, Pinterest announced that it is expanding its existing partnership with Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) to 27 new countries. Now, more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants around the world will be able to bring their products to Pinterest easily and turn them into shoppable Product Pins that are discoverable across the platform.
The company also announced further expansion of the shopping features to Canada, Australia France and Germany, which is expected to have propelled user engagement in the to-be-reported quarter. This feature would enable the users to purchase items right from Pins, on boards, from search as well as from the inspirations they find using Lens camera search.
Shopping spotlights showcasing expert recommendations as well as trends is going to inspire Pinners further.
On the seller side, Pinterest has extended its Verified Merchant Program to Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the U.K., and its shop tab on profiles and product tagging have been rolled out in Australia, Canada, France and Germany. This is expected to have increased advertisers on the platform, thus driving average revenue per user in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company also joined forces with American Express (AXP - Free Report) to introduce “The Comeback Edit” on The Pinterest Shop that would feature more than 20 merchants selling items targeting the Pinterest users entering the new-stage of post-pandemic life.
These developments are likely to be positively reflected in the upcoming results.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Pinterest has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stock to Consider
Here are a company you may want to consider, as our model shows that it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming release:
Carrier Global Corporation (CARR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.