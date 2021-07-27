Back to top

Is a Beat in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q2 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29, before market open.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s second-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $2.00 billion, indicating growth of 2.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Segment wise, Ratings revenues are likely to have been driven by strength across both non-transaction and transaction revenues. Non-transaction revenues are likely to have benefited from strength in CRISIL, surveillance, new-entity ratings and Ratings Evaluation Services.  Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Data Management Solutions, Credit Risk Services and Desktop. Platts revenues are likely to have benefited from growth in the core subscription business. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by gains in asset-linked fees.

Expenses related to the pending merger with IHS Markit are likely to have weighed on S&P Global’s earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.28 per share, indicating a decline of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says                                                     

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.

Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +30.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Republic Services(RSG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.


