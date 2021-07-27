We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amazon.com (AMZN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amazon.com is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 17.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AMZN has returned about 12.27% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.73%. This means that Amazon.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, AMZN belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.92% this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
AMZN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.