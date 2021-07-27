We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Energy Transfer (ET) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Energy Transfer (ET - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Energy Transfer is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 86.34% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ET has returned about 61.81% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 18.25% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Energy Transfer is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, ET belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.11% this year, meaning that ET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on ET as it attempts to continue its solid performance.