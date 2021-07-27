We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hibbett (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Hibbett is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 77.23% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that HIBB has returned about 98.09% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.73%. As we can see, Hibbett is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.99% this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HIBB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.