Is a Beat in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q2 Earnings?
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29, after market close.
Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.
Q2 Expectations
Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions are likely to have aided Republic Services' second-quarter 2021 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $2.70 billion, indicating growth of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating growth of 16.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote
