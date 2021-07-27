Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Knight-Swift (KNX) Now

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for which the growth story is actually over or nearing its end could lead to significant loss.

However, it's pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this trucking company a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift is 14.8%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 43.9% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 42.3%.

Cash Flow Growth

Cash is the lifeblood of any business, but higher-than-average cash flow growth is more beneficial and important for growth-oriented companies than for mature companies. That's because, high cash accumulation enables these companies to undertake new projects without raising expensive outside funds.

Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for Knight-Swift is 16.4%, which is higher than many of its peers. In fact, the rate compares to the industry average of 6.3%.

While investors should actually consider the current cash flow growth, it's worth taking a look at the historical rate too for putting the current reading into proper perspective. The company's annualized cash flow growth rate has been 24.5% over the past 3-5 years versus the industry average of 7.1%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Knight-Swift have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 12% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Knight-Swift a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination positions Knight-Swift well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings-growth growth-investing growth-investors growth-stocks