Masco (MAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Masco Corporation ( MAS Quick Quote MAS - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8% and 34.9% each as well as improved 22% and 89.3% year over year, respectively. Earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing six quarters. Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Masco’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, implying growth of 23.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $2.17 billion, indicating a 23.1% increase from the prior-year period’s reported number.
Factors to Note
Masco’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect robust performance across its Decorative Architectural Products and Plumbing Products segments. Geographically, North America as well as the International markets are banking on solid demand that is likely to have boosted sales in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s business is highly focused on housing as well as repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. The housing and R&R market is witnessing a rise owing to the increased consumer expenditure in these two spaces, given the buyers’ more desire to live in spacious homes post the COVID-19 outbreak to accommodate both office work and school activity. The North American R&R market is likely to have performed well in the quarter to be reported on the back of above-mentioned tailwinds. It continues to enhance its existing portfolio via regular acquisitions, which might have allowed the company to carry out operational improvements. The segment has been benefiting from the company’s portfolio expansion for a while now. In first-quarter 2021, Masco acquired a 75.1% equity interest in Easy Sanitary Solutions B.V. that will expand its presence in the sanitary solutions business. The recent buyout is likely to have aided Masco’s performance in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plumbing Products’ sales of $1,159 million indicates a 33.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The same for adjusted EBITDA is currently pegged at $243 million, which implies an increase of 35.8% from $179 million reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for the Decorative Architectural Products segment’s sales is currently pegged at $998 million, implying an 11.4% increase from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. However, the same for adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $209 million, implying a decrease of 1.4% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. Geographically, the consensus mark for the North America sales is currently pegged at $1,694 million, implying a 14.5% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. The same for International sales is pegged at $379 million, suggesting growth of 33.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. The company’s market leading brands, innovation, customer-centric approach, strong free cash flow and capital deployment might aid second-quarter results. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Masco this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Currently, it has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -2.99%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some companies in the Zacks
Construction sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their respective quarters to be reported. Owens Corning ( OC Quick Quote OC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.56% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently. Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR Quick Quote PWR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. United Rentals, Inc. ( URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.89% and is currently Zacks #2 Ranked.
Image: Shutterstock
Masco (MAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Masco Corporation (MAS - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8% and 34.9% each as well as improved 22% and 89.3% year over year, respectively. Earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing six quarters.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Masco’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, implying growth of 23.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $2.17 billion, indicating a 23.1% increase from the prior-year period’s reported number.
Masco Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Masco Corporation price-eps-surprise | Masco Corporation Quote
Factors to Note
Masco’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect robust performance across its Decorative Architectural Products and Plumbing Products segments. Geographically, North America as well as the International markets are banking on solid demand that is likely to have boosted sales in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s business is highly focused on housing as well as repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. The housing and R&R market is witnessing a rise owing to the increased consumer expenditure in these two spaces, given the buyers’ more desire to live in spacious homes post the COVID-19 outbreak to accommodate both office work and school activity. The North American R&R market is likely to have performed well in the quarter to be reported on the back of above-mentioned tailwinds.
It continues to enhance its existing portfolio via regular acquisitions, which might have allowed the company to carry out operational improvements. The segment has been benefiting from the company’s portfolio expansion for a while now. In first-quarter 2021, Masco acquired a 75.1% equity interest in Easy Sanitary Solutions B.V. that will expand its presence in the sanitary solutions business. The recent buyout is likely to have aided Masco’s performance in the second quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plumbing Products’ sales of $1,159 million indicates a 33.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The same for adjusted EBITDA is currently pegged at $243 million, which implies an increase of 35.8% from $179 million reported in the year-ago period.
The consensus mark for the Decorative Architectural Products segment’s sales is currently pegged at $998 million, implying an 11.4% increase from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. However, the same for adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $209 million, implying a decrease of 1.4% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Geographically, the consensus mark for the North America sales is currently pegged at $1,694 million, implying a 14.5% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. The same for International sales is pegged at $379 million, suggesting growth of 33.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reading.
The company’s market leading brands, innovation, customer-centric approach, strong free cash flow and capital deployment might aid second-quarter results.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Masco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Currently, it has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -2.99%.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their respective quarters to be reported.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.56% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently.
Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
United Rentals, Inc. (URI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.89% and is currently Zacks #2 Ranked.