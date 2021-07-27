We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $260.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 8.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TGT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $3.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.53 billion, up 6.76% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.38 per share and revenue of $102.11 billion, which would represent changes of +31.42% and +9.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% higher. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.44, so we one might conclude that TGT is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.