The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed at $81.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 6.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.09%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TTD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $261.58 million, up 87.7% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of -7.25% and +36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TTD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 126.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.66, which means TTD is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 8.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.