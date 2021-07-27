We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $278.80, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.09%.
BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 10.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $284.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.46% and +15.73%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.58% higher. BRK.B is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRK.B has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.52, so we one might conclude that BRK.B is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.