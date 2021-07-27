We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Himax Tech (HIMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Himax Tech (HIMX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.15, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had lost 6.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
HIMX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 2500% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +246.67% and +38.36%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HIMX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, HIMX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.18, so we one might conclude that HIMX is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.