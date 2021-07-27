We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.80, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 8.95% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
STLA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $183.45 billion, which would represent changes of +162.5% and +83.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for STLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. STLA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, STLA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.39, which means STLA is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.