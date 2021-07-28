We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is International Game Technology (IGT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
International Game Technology is one of 259 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IGT's full-year earnings has moved 181.58% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, IGT has returned 19.18% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.79% on average. This shows that International Game Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, IGT belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.58% so far this year, meaning that IGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on IGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.