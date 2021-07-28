We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Silicon Motion (SIMO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
The company reported impressive preliminary results. Revenues are expected to grow 25% quarter over quarter. Earlier, the company had guided (on May 6, 2021) revenue growth to be in the range of 5-10% on a sequential basis.
Silicon Motion expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $192-$201 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $204 million, which indicates an improvement of 49.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings has increased to $1.35 per share in the past 30 days, which suggests growth of 66.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Silicon Motion's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.5%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors To Consider
Silicon Motion is one of the leading providers of NAND flash-based controllers for solid-state storage devices or SSDs.
Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 are likely to have benefited from continued momentum in SSD controller sales, as well as healthy sales of eMMC and UFS controllers.
Higher PC sales, sparked by online education and work-from-home wave, hold promise. Solid PC shipments are anticipated to drive demand for the company’s PCIe NVMe SSD controllers. Per IDC data, PC shipments in second-quarter 2021 improved 13.2% year over year to 83.6 million units.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Silicon Motion has an Earnings ESP of +9.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
