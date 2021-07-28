We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 earnings on Aug 3, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.86% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.
Factors to Consider
ONEOK’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher natural gas and NGL volumes in the Williston Basin. Contributions from projects completed in 2020 are also expected to have boosted the metric in the period under review.
A diversified customer base and fee-based income are likely to support the results to some extent. The company’s presence in the key producing regions, providing services to producers and processors is also a tailwind.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $4.01 billion, which indicates an increase of 141.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, implying a 143.8% fall from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for ONEOK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
ONEOK, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
ONEOK, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ONEOK, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of -2.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +32.84% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, currently.