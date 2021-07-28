We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV - Free Report) closed at $8.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 35.94% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
CLOV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 11, 2021.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLOV should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.24% lower. CLOV is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.