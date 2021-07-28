We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $179.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 1.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 12, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 612.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.82 billion, up 42.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $67.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.85% and +3.46%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.2% higher. DIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 76.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.55.
We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.