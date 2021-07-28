We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed at $64.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.32% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.34 billion, up 34.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $146.98 billion, which would represent changes of -6.79% and +34.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 45.97, which means JD is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.