Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) closed at $54.29, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 6.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2021. On that day, LPX is projected to report earnings of $4.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 888.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 120.26% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.42 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +188.17% and +47.96%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% lower within the past month. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note LPX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
