Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) closed at $30.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 44.17% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 7.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
SPCE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SPCE to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.20 per share and revenue of $1.84 million. These totals would mark changes of +4% and +671.01%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPCE is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.