We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ConocoPhillips (COP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed at $56.33, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 4.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from COP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2021. On that day, COP is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 220.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.91 billion, up 146.64% from the prior-year quarter.
COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $40.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +561.86% and +111.91%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.64% higher. COP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, COP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.44, so we one might conclude that COP is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow COP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.