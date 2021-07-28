We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.97, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the hardwood floors retailer had lost 10.1% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2021. On that day, LL is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 220%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $301.83 million, up 31.07% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, which would represent changes of -40.35% and +8.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note LL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.
Meanwhile, LL's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.