Lemonade (LMND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $87.39, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LMND as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2021. On that day, LMND is projected to report earnings of -$0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.8 million, down 10.37% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.49 per share and revenue of $118.87 million, which would represent changes of +3.86% and +25.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. LMND is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.