Regeneron (REGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $581.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from REGN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $19.55, up 173.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.86 billion, up 97.82% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $49.96 per share and revenue of $12.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.75% and +43.38%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, REGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.74.
Investors should also note that REGN has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.