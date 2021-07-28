We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Zscaler (ZS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) closed at $233.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 5.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ZS is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 80%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $187.84 million, up 49.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $660.86 million. These totals would mark changes of +95.83% and +53.24%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. ZS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ZS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 494.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.02, which means ZS is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that ZS has a PEG ratio of 9.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.