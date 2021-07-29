Armstrong World (AWI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. ( AWI Quick Quote AWI - Free Report) recently reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein its top and bottom line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved from the year-ago period. Following the earnings announcement, shares of the company rose 0.7% on Jul 27. Vic Grizzle, president and CEO of Armstrong, said, “While the recovery remains uneven and choppy, our actions and investments in support of our digital initiatives, Healthy Spaces products and Architectural Specialties portfolio have enhanced our growth potential. The momentum in our business fuels our confidence to increase our full-year 2021 guidance.” Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Armstrong World reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share by 14.9%. The bottom line rose 61.1% from 72 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales of $280 million beat the consensus mark of $261 million by 7.4%. The top line also grew 37.8% year over year. This growth is majorly attributable to higher Mineral Fiber sales volumes, additional sales from the acquisition of Turf, Moz and Arktura in 2020 (2020 Acquisitions) and favorable Average Unit Value (AUV). Operational Update
During the second quarter, the company’s operating income increased 25.5% year over year to $78.3. Adjusted EBITDA rose 44.9% from the prior-year quarter to $100 million.
SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased a whopping 518 basis points year over year to 21.4%. Segmental Performance Mineral Fiber: The segment’s sales surged 31.8% on a year-over-year basis to $208.1 million. It is mainly attributable to higher sales volumes and a 10% increase in AUV. Also, favorable pricing and improved sales mix driven by regional improvements in major areas aided the company. Operating income rose 58.1% from the prior-year quarter to $72.1 million, attributable to higher WAVE earnings, the impact of favorable AUV and higher sales volume. However, higher SG&A expenses related to an increase in discretionary spending partially offset the same. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 44% from the prior-year quarter to $90 million. Architectural Specialties: Net sales in the segment grew 58.7% year over year to $71.9 million owing to solid 2020 Acquisitions and higher organic sales volumes. The segment reported operating income of $7.4 million, 72.1% up from $4.3 million registered a year ago. This upside was mainly driven by the positive impact of higher sales volumes and a $10-million decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration related to Turf and Moz. The same was partially offset by a $6-million rise in amortization expenses and a $4-million increase in acquisition charges, both related to 2020 Acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% from the year-ago level to $10 million. Financials
As of Jun 30, 2021, Armstrong World had cash and cash equivalents of $119 million compared with $146.9 million at 2020-end. Net cash provided by operations was $81.9 million in the past six months compared with $78.7 million in the prior-year period.
In the second quarter, the company’s free cash flow (on an adjusted basis) came in at $64 million compared with $63 million in the year-ago quarter. 2021 Guidance Raised
For 2021, the company now expects operating income in the range of $267-$277 million compared with $264-$276 million expected earlier. Meanwhile, adjusted net income is now projected in the range of $190-$198 million versus $184-$193 million anticipated earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated within $370-$380 million ($360-$372 million projected earlier). Also, the company now expects net sales growth between 16% and 18% for 2021 compared with 10-13% projected earlier.
The company now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $4.20-$4.40. This compares favorably with the prior expectation of $3.80-$4.00. Adjusted free cash flow is now anticipated in the range of $195-$210 million versus $185-$205 million expected earlier. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Armstrong World currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
A few other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Building Products – Miscellaneous industry include Owens Corning ( OC Quick Quote OC - Free Report) , Installed Building Products, Inc. ( IBP Quick Quote IBP - Free Report) and Otis Worldwide Corporation ( OTIS Quick Quote OTIS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Owens Corning, Installed Building Products and Otis Worldwide’s 2021 earnings are expected to surge 54.7%, 30.2% and 13.5%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Armstrong World (AWI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI - Free Report) recently reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein its top and bottom line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved from the year-ago period. Following the earnings announcement, shares of the company rose 0.7% on Jul 27.
Vic Grizzle, president and CEO of Armstrong, said, “While the recovery remains uneven and choppy, our actions and investments in support of our digital initiatives, Healthy Spaces products and Architectural Specialties portfolio have enhanced our growth potential. The momentum in our business fuels our confidence to increase our full-year 2021 guidance.”
Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Armstrong World reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share by 14.9%. The bottom line rose 61.1% from 72 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales of $280 million beat the consensus mark of $261 million by 7.4%. The top line also grew 37.8% year over year. This growth is majorly attributable to higher Mineral Fiber sales volumes, additional sales from the acquisition of Turf, Moz and Arktura in 2020 (2020 Acquisitions) and favorable Average Unit Value (AUV).
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Quote
Operational Update
During the second quarter, the company’s operating income increased 25.5% year over year to $78.3. Adjusted EBITDA rose 44.9% from the prior-year quarter to $100 million.
SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased a whopping 518 basis points year over year to 21.4%.
Segmental Performance
Mineral Fiber: The segment’s sales surged 31.8% on a year-over-year basis to $208.1 million. It is mainly attributable to higher sales volumes and a 10% increase in AUV. Also, favorable pricing and improved sales mix driven by regional improvements in major areas aided the company.
Operating income rose 58.1% from the prior-year quarter to $72.1 million, attributable to higher WAVE earnings, the impact of favorable AUV and higher sales volume. However, higher SG&A expenses related to an increase in discretionary spending partially offset the same. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 44% from the prior-year quarter to $90 million.
Architectural Specialties: Net sales in the segment grew 58.7% year over year to $71.9 million owing to solid 2020 Acquisitions and higher organic sales volumes.
The segment reported operating income of $7.4 million, 72.1% up from $4.3 million registered a year ago. This upside was mainly driven by the positive impact of higher sales volumes and a $10-million decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration related to Turf and Moz. The same was partially offset by a $6-million rise in amortization expenses and a $4-million increase in acquisition charges, both related to 2020 Acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% from the year-ago level to $10 million.
Financials
As of Jun 30, 2021, Armstrong World had cash and cash equivalents of $119 million compared with $146.9 million at 2020-end. Net cash provided by operations was $81.9 million in the past six months compared with $78.7 million in the prior-year period.
In the second quarter, the company’s free cash flow (on an adjusted basis) came in at $64 million compared with $63 million in the year-ago quarter.
2021 Guidance Raised
For 2021, the company now expects operating income in the range of $267-$277 million compared with $264-$276 million expected earlier. Meanwhile, adjusted net income is now projected in the range of $190-$198 million versus $184-$193 million anticipated earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated within $370-$380 million ($360-$372 million projected earlier). Also, the company now expects net sales growth between 16% and 18% for 2021 compared with 10-13% projected earlier.
The company now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $4.20-$4.40. This compares favorably with the prior expectation of $3.80-$4.00. Adjusted free cash flow is now anticipated in the range of $195-$210 million versus $185-$205 million expected earlier.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Armstrong World currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
A few other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry include Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) , Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) and Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Owens Corning, Installed Building Products and Otis Worldwide’s 2021 earnings are expected to surge 54.7%, 30.2% and 13.5%, respectively.