New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA - Free Report) is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD - Free Report) is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS - Free Report) is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM - Free Report) is developing continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

