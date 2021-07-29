We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Highwoods (HIW) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, NOI Rises
Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (HIW - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 93 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent. Rental and other revenues of $185.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.9 million.
Decent leasing activity as well as rent and same-property cash net operating income (NOI) growth aided the company.
While FFO per share remained flat at 93 cents, year over year, rental and other revenues inched up 1.3% in the second quarter.
Quarter in Detail
Highwoods leased 899,000 square feet of second-generation office space in the second quarter, including 323,000 square feet of new leases. In-place cash rent was up 4% per square foot on a year-over-year basis. At the end of the reported quarter, occupancy was 89.5%.
Excluding the net impact of temporary rent deferral repayments, same-property cash NOI increased 5.3% year over year.
As of Jun 30, 2021, Highwoods had $6.5 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $109.3 million reported as of Dec 31, 2020.
The company announced the planned acquisition of office assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
During the second quarter, it sold an 115,000-square-foot non-core office building in Tampa for $43 million.
Guidance
Highwoods predicts 2021 FFO per share of $3.62-$3.73 compared with the $3.54-$3.66 estimated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.64.
Same-property cash NOI for the current year is projected at 4.25-5.5%, while year-end occupancy is estimated to be 89.5-91.5%. Dispositions are expected to be $207-$257 million, while acquisitions are likely to be $680-$769 million for this year.
Highwoods currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Highwoods Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Highwoods Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Highwoods Properties, Inc. Quote
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.