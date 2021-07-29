We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Expeditors (EXPD) Stock in Q2 Earnings?
Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3.
With this, let’s discuss the factors that might have impacted Expeditors’ performance in the June quarter.
Pandemic-induced cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) has increased the usage of charters to meet customers’ needs. This is expected to have boosted Airfreight Services’ revenues, which has been the case in the past few quarters. The Airfreight Services Expeditors’ primary revenue generator, is likely to have driven the top line in the second quarter as well.
Meanwhile, coronavirus-led slowdown in the economy has been exerting pressure on Expeditors’ volumes. Additionally, sharp increase in Expeditors’ operating expenses might have had hurt the company’s bottom-line performance.
Earnings Whispers
The proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Expeditors this time around. This is because the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: Expeditors has an earnings ESP of -4.00%, as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.56, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Highlights of Q1 Earnings
Expeditors' earnings of $1.67 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 and also skyrocketed more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher revenues. Notably, the top line not only rose 76.5% year over year to $3,357.5 million but also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,405.4 million. Uptick in airfreight revenues boosted the top line.
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may also consider Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) , Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB - Free Report) . These stocks too possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Schneider National has an Earnings ESP of +2.81% and is Zacks #2 Ranked, presently. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
Genco Shipping & Trading has an Earnings ESP of +19.72% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.