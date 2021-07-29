We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Occidental (OXY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 54.6%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Occidental’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have been driven by strong production from domestic assets. The company’s second-quarter results will likely get a boost from contribution from the Dolphin Pipeline project and AI Hosn gas processing plants.
Second-quarter earnings are also expected to have benefited from proper debt management through repayment and refinancing, which in turn are likely to have reduced capital servicing expenses of the company. Occidental is likely to have gained from cost-management initiatives.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter production is pegged at 1,163 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day. The company expects production in the range of 1,140-1,170 MBOE/d and output from Permian Resources within 490-500 MBOE/d.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line for the second quarter is pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share, indicating a 99.43% improvement from the prior-year loss.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +177.89%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
