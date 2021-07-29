Masimo's (MASI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, '21 View Up

Masimo Corporation ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 94 cents in the second quarter of 2021, up 10.6% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.
The adjustments include acquisition, integration and related costs, and litigation-related expenses, settlements and awards, among others.
GAAP EPS for the quarter was 88 cents a share, down by 8.3% from the year-earlier figure.
Revenues in Detail
Masimo registered revenues of $305.1 million in the second quarter, up 1.4% year over year on a reported basis. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%.
However, at constant exchange rate (CER), revenues declined by 0.1%.
Per management, shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments, excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, were 72,500 in the second quarter of 2021. The company also recorded a strong rebound in sensor sales in the quarter.
Margin Analysis
In the quarter under review, Masimo’s gross profit rose 0.7% to $192.9 million. Gross margin contracted 43 basis points (bps) to 63.2%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined 4.7% to $93.8 million. Research and development expenses went up 9.9% year over year to $33.9 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $127.8 million decreased 1.2% year over year.
Adjusted operating profit totaled $65.1 million, reflecting a 4.6% uptick from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin in the second quarter expanded by 67 bps to 21.3%.
Financial Position
Masimo exited the second quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $575.9 million compared with $551.9 million at the end of the first quarter.
Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $85.3 million compared with $106.1 million a year ago.
2021 Guidance
Masimo has updated its earlier-provided full-year 2021 financial outlook.
Total revenues are now projected at $1,216 million, reflecting reported growth of 6.3% and CER growth of 5.4%. This is up from the previous view of $1,205 million, which reflected an uptick of 5.4% and 4.5% on reported and CER basis, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $1.20 billion.
Adjusted EPS is projected at $3.85, up from the previous outlook of $3.83. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.83.
Our Take
Masimo exited the second quarter with better-than-expected results. The company recorded a strong rebound in sensor sales (on the back of steady expansion of monitoring in hospitals), along with robust order shipments, which is encouraging. Expansion of the company’s installed base is also impressive. FDA’s 510(k) clearance of Radius Tº for both prescription and over-the-counter use on patients and consumers above the age of five, along with a slew of favorable studies on Masimo’s products, raises our optimism. Expansion of adjusted operating margin bodes well for the stock. A raised financial outlook for 2021 augurs well.
On the flip side, contraction of gross margin is a concern. The company faces fierce competition from the MedTech bigwigs, thus raising our apprehension.
