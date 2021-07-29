Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boeing's (BA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share for second-quarter 2021 in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 65 cents. The bottom line also improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $4.79.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1 per share against a loss of $4.20 incurred in the second quarter of 2020.

The year-over-year bottom line improvement can be attributed to higher commercial volume and lower commercial airplanes period costs.

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boeing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Boeing Company Quote

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $16,998 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17,027 million by 0.2%. The top line however improved 44% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $11,807 million.

This improvement in the top line was driven by higher commercial airplanes and services volume.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of second-quarter 2021 was $363.5 billion, slightly down from $364 billion at the end of first-quarter 2021.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment improved a massive 268% to $4.02 billion due to higher commercial jet deliveries. The segment incurred operating loss of $472 million compared with loss of $2.76 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 79 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 295% year over year.

Backlog for this segment remained healthy with over 4,100 airplanes valued at $285 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment recorded revenues worth $6.88 billion in the second quarter, reflecting 47% year-over-year improvement, primarily driven by higher KC-46A Tanker and P-8A Poseidon volume.

Meanwhile, this unit generated operating income of $958 million compared with operating income of $600 million in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog at BDS was $59 billion, 32% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment increased 17% to $4.07 billion higher commercial services volume.

Moreover, this unit generated operating income of $531 million against operating loss of $672 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $78 million compared with $69 million registered in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of second-quarter 2021, BCC's portfolio balance was $1.9 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $8.27 billion, and short-term and other investments of $13.07 billion. At the end of 2020, the company had $7.75 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $17.84 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $57.03 billion at the end of the second quarter, down from $61.89 billion at 2020 end.

Boeing’s operating cash outflow at the end of second-quarter 2021 was $3.87 billion compared with $9.59 billion at the end of second-quarter 2020.

Free cash outflow totaled $4.38 billion at the end of second-quarter 2021 compared with free cash outflow of $10.36 billion at the end of second-quarter 2020.

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Raytheon Technologies’ (RTX - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 33.7%.

Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.51 by 9.5%.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a penny.

 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - free report >>

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) - free report >>

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace earnings