SolarEdge (SEDG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 2, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.97%.
However, the bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 24.45%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors at Play
In recent times, the company's solar business is expanding, driven by increased demand for both residential and commercial products in the European and North American markets. Anticipating a similar trend to have prevailed in the soon-to-reported quarter, we remain optimistic about the company’s second-quarter performance.
During the first-quarter earnings call, the company announced its expectation to witness a ramp-up in commercial installations during the second quarter, led by improving global commercial shipments, particularly in the United States. Notably, as commercial installations and opportunity pipeline tend to expand, we may expect commercial revenues to have improved in the second quarter.
Such developments are likely to have favorably contributed to its quarterly revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $457 million, indicating a 37.7% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
However, in recent times, the company has been experiencing a substantial increase in ocean freight prices as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade and supply chains. Increased cost of certain components and such high freight costs are expected to have negatively impacted SolarEdge’s earnings in the soon-to-be reported quarter.
Nevertheless, an expansion of sales infrastructure in all businesses of SolarEdge is projected to have bolstered its second-quarter operating profit, thereby favorably contributing to its quarterly bottom-line performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share, implying a 15.5% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SolarEdge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
SolarEdge has an Earnings ESP of -3.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
