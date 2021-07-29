We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Costco Wholesale (COST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Costco Wholesale (COST - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of COST and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Costco Wholesale is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 5.66% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, COST has returned 12.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.30% on average. This means that Costco Wholesale is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, COST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.72% so far this year, so COST is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to COST as it looks to continue its solid performance.