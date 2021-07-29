We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Harrow Health (HROW) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Harrow Health (HROW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Harrow Health is one of 1047 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HROW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HROW's full-year earnings has moved 22.73% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, HROW has returned 27.55% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.06% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Harrow Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, HROW belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 34.52% so far this year, meaning that HROW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
HROW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.