Are Investors Undervaluing Sunoco LP (SUN) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) . SUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.64. Over the past year, SUN's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.95 and as low as 7.12, with a median of 8.34.
Finally, we should also recognize that SUN has a P/CF ratio of 4.64. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.93. SUN's P/CF has been as high as 6.79 and as low as 3.88, with a median of 5.70, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sunoco LP is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SUN feels like a great value stock at the moment.