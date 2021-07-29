We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
ASE Technology (ASX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
ASE Technology Holding (ASX - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
The company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 14 cents per American Depositary Shares (NT$1.94), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%.
ASE recently announced preliminary second-quarter 2021 results. Net revenues (in U.S. dollar) are expected to have grown 26.1% year over year and 7.3%, sequentially, to $4.53 billion.
The company expects ATM segment revenues to be $2.82 billion, up 21.4% year over year and 8.1% sequentially.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote
Per ASE Technology’s previous guidance, EMS segment revenues (in U.S. dollar terms) were expected to be similar to the third-quarter 2020 level.
Factors to Note
Robust traction for system-in-package (SiP) products is likely to have driven EMS revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
ATM segment’s second-quarter revenues are likely to reflect solid momentum across all product categories (wire bond and advanced packaging, test solutions, consumer, communications and computing).
The company’s investments in geographical expansion may have aided it in acquiring new customers. This is anticipated to have benefited performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, continued pandemic-led supply chain disruptions across supplies and components are likely to have acted as headwinds in the quarter to-be-reported.
Longer delivery times for products like lead frames, substrates, and capital equipment, among others, are expected to have resulted in higher manufacturing costs.
Insight into Upcoming Earnings Announcements
ASE Technology has outperformed the Zacks Electronics- Semiconductors segment on a year-to-date basis. While this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 39.4%, the industry has gained 5.8%.
Investors interested in the industry are eagerly awaiting earnings releases from players like Diodes (DIOD - Free Report) , Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC - Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI - Free Report) .
Diodes is set to release its second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. Diodes carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Another Zacks Rank #2 stock, Lattice Semiconductor, is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings stands at 22 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Applied Optoelectronics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is set to report earnings results on Aug 5. The consensus mark for Applied Optoelectronics’ quarterly loss stands at 18 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.