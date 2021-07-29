We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NiSource (NI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
NiSource, Inc (NI - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 earnings on Aug 4, before the market opens. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 110.49%, on average.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Owing to reopening of economic activities, the utility’s second-quarter results are likely to benefit from a gradual rise in demand from the commercial and Industrial (C&I) group along with steadiness in demand from its residential customers.
New gas rates effective January and May 2021 for different units, and the new electric rate applicable from February 2021 are expected to have boosted earnings. Also, efforts to manage costs might aid to some extent.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $1.12 billion, which indicates an increase of 16.46% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share stands at 14 cents, which indicates a 7.69% rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote
Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering from the same industry, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +32.84% and is presently Zacks #3 Ranked.