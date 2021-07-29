We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Triton's (TRTN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Soar Y/Y
Triton International Limited’s (TRTN - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding $1.33 from non-recurring items) of $2.14 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. Moreover, the bottom line surged 148.8% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand.
Total leasing revenues of $369.8 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.8 million. The top line, however, improved 15.8% year over year with a 15.2% rise in revenues from operating leases, which accounted for 97.6% of the top line.
Equipment trading revenues of $25.9 million soared 96.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Trading margin came in at $10.7 million compared with $2 million in the prior-year quarter.
The company generated a return on equity of 26.6% in the reported quarter compared with 12.2% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses were flat at $183.3 million.
This currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company exited the second quarter with average utilization of 99.4%, up 30 basis points, sequentially.
The company expects profitability in the September quarter to increase sequentially, driven by an uptick in the leasing margin.
Triton's board approved a quarterly dividend of 57 cents per share, payable Sep 23 to its shareholders of record as of Sep 9.
Sectorial Snapshots
Within the broader Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) and Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) recently reported second-quarter 2021 results.
Delta incurred a loss (excluding $2.09 from non-recurring items) of $1.07 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.41. Total revenues of $7,126 million also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,340.9 million.
J.B. Hunt reported earnings of $1.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. Total operating revenues of $2908.4 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2722 million.
Kansas City Southern reported earnings (excluding $6.23 from non-recurring items) of $2.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. Quarterly revenues of $749.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $733.1 million.