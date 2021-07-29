We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Dynamics' (GD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
General Dynamics Corporation (GD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings from continuing operations of $2.61 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 by 3.6%.
Operating earnings improved 7% from $2.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
General Dynamics’ second-quarter revenues of $9,220 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,230 million by 0.1%. Revenues also declined 0.5% from $9,264 million in the year-ago quarter.
Backlog
General Dynamics recorded a total backlog of $89.2 billion, up 7.9% year over year. Funded backlog at the quarter-end was $41.1 billion.
Segmental Performance
Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $1,662 million, down 17.8% year over year. However, operating earnings of $195 million improved 22.6% from the prior-year quarter’s $159 million.
Combat Systems: Segment revenues rose 8.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1,899 million. However, operating earnings were up 11.3% from the year-ago quarter to $266 million.
Technologies: The segment reported revenues of $3,163 million, which increased 3.2% year over year. Operating earnings of $308 million grew 24.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $247 million.
Marine Systems: The segment’s revenues of $2,536 million were up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,471 million. Operating earnings also improved 5% year over year to $210 million.
General Dynamics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
General Dynamics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Dynamics Corporation Quote
Operational Highlights
Company-wide operating margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) to 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 9%.
In the quarter under review, General Dynamics’ operating costs and expenses increased 2.9% from the year-ago period to $16,712 million.
Interest expenses in the reported quarter declined 2.9% year over year to $232 million.
Financial Condition
As of Jul 4, 2021, General Dynamics’ cash and cash equivalents were $2,950 million compared with $2,824 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt as of Jun 28, 2021, was $11,485 million, which escalated from the 2020-end level of $9,995 million.
At the end of the first half of 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities of $1,118 million compared with $177 million generated in the year-ago period.
Zacks Rank
General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
