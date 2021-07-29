We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 26.2%. The bottom line surged 211.8% from 17 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 28 cents per share against the loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
Enphase Energy’s second-quarter revenues of $316.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $314 million by 0.7%. The top line surged 151.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $125.5 million, led by strong demand for its microinverter systems across all regions.
Operational Highlights
Enphase Energy’s total shipments during the reported quarter amounted to approximately 796 megawatts DC or 2,362,401 microinverters, and 43 megawatt hours of Enphase Storage systems.
Gross profit totaled $127.8 million, soaring 164% from $48.4 million a year ago.
Total operating expenses escalated 82.3% year over year to $68.4 million. This can be attributed to higher research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $59.4 million compared with $10.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Performance
Enphase Energy had $1,312.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2021, up from $679.4 million at the end of 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $65.7 million at the end of second-quarter 2021 compared with $25.4 million in the year-ago period.
Q3 Guidance
For third-quarter 2021, Enphase Energy expects revenues of $335-$355 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $341 million, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $57 million and $60 million, excluding approximately $48 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, and acquisition-related costs and amortization.
Adjusted gross margin is likely to be 38-41%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses.
Zacks Rank
Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
