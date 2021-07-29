We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) closed at $620.92, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 4.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ADBE is projected to report earnings of $3 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.88 billion, up 20.32% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.21 per share and revenue of $15.65 billion, which would represent changes of +20.89% and +21.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ADBE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ADBE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.12, which means ADBE is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.