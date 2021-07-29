We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $304.82, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 6.17% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 16.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DOCU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DOCU is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 129.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $482.48 million, up 40.99% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, which would represent changes of +86.67% and +40.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DOCU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DOCU has a Forward P/E ratio of 180.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.66, so we one might conclude that DOCU is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 3.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.